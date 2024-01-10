Open Menu

Former Registrar Of SAU Hafeezullah Memon Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Former Registrar of SAU Hafeezullah Memon passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Former Registrar of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Hafeezullah Memon passed away here Wednesday after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest at his ancestral.

Vice-Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fatah Mari expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence statement, Dr. Mari remarked that late Hafeezullah Memon rendered valuable services to the Sindh Agriculture University, which will always be remembered. The Registrar SAU Ghulam Mahiuddin Qureshi, along with professors, officers and staff members of the University also expressed their condolences on the demise of the former registrar.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

6 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

15 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

15 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

15 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

15 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

15 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

15 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

15 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

15 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan