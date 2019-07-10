Former rulers behaved like kings by plundering national wealth : Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that former rulers during their tenures had behaved like kings by plundering national wealth and now they were shamelessly claiming it as their privilege

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that former rulers during their tenures had behaved like kings by plundering national wealth and now they were shamelessly claiming it as their privilege.

In a tweet she said that official vehicles were misused and personal foreign visits were done on tax payers' money during their tenures .

She was commenting to the details of national wealth wasted by former president Asif Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign trips and tips provided to cabinet meeting yesterday.

She said now that time for accountability has come,the former rulers were crying hoarse, but they cannot escape the process of accountability.

Dr Firdous said that time for being accountable for luxury foreign trips has come. Those not spending a penny from their personal accounts, stashed away tens of millions of rupees in tips. If they had not wasted national wealth so mercilessly, the nation would not have been facing financial crisis today.