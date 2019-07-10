Former rulers plundered national exchequer: Sumsam Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said that lavish spending of former rulers on their foreign tours were mind-boggling

Talking with different delegations at his office here, he said that people of the country wanted to know why excursions were undertaken at the expense of national exchequer.

The minister said that it would be disclosed that how taxes paid by poor people were eaten away, adding that those owning properties amounting to billion of rupees had plundered national exchequer.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Shahbaz Sharif had been using many camp offices as well as helicopters, adding that Shahbaz Sharif had spent million of rupees on himself.

It had been proved that both PML-N and PPP were identical in their practice of loot and plunder, he maintained.

He said that each and every looted penny of the masses would be retrieved, adding that those creating hurdles in the way of new Pakistan would meet with disappointment.