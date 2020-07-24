UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Rulers Recklessly Used National Kitty For Foreign Trips: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Former rulers recklessly used national kitty for foreign trips: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday informed the Senate that the former rulers recklessly used the national exchequer for their foreign trips.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made most visits to London whilst the PPP leaders to the UAE.

He said the present government since its inception has been pursuing the austerity drive and reduced its expenditure.

Unauthorized spending was made on these visits and the case was pending before National Accountability Bureau, the minister said.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau UAE London Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

43 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

1 hour ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

1 hour ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.