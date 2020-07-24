Former rulers recklessly used national kitty for foreign trips: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday informed the Senate that the former rulers recklessly used the national exchequer for their foreign trips.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made most visits to London whilst the PPP leaders to the UAE.

He said the present government since its inception has been pursuing the austerity drive and reduced its expenditure.

Unauthorized spending was made on these visits and the case was pending before National Accountability Bureau, the minister said.