Former rulers ruined economy: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Ansar Majeed Khan said that former rulers were involved in corruption of billions of rupees which ruined the national economy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that corrupt elements would not be allowed any more to destroy the country. Opposition parties are using different tactics to avoid accountability, he added.

The minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was making efforts to provide relief to the common man. He added that corrupt elements could not hoodwinked people any more with false hope and only an honest leadership could resolve the basic problems of the people.

The Minister said that claimants of honesty and transparency should now accept the accountability open-heartedly. The PTI government would spend national exchequer on the welfare of people, he maintained.