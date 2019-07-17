UrduPoint.com
Former Rulers, Their Ministers & Cronies Mercilessly Looted National Exchequer: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

Former rulers, their ministers & cronies mercilessly looted national exchequer: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that former corrupt rulers, their ministers and cronies mercilessly looted the national exchequer

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not protect himself from accountability by defending the corruption of their leaders. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif looted the national exchequer, he added.

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not protect himself from accountability by defending the corruption of their leaders. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif looted the national exchequer, he added.

In a statement, the minister said that economy was a backbone in the national development and the PTI government was paying attention to improve it.

Former corrupt rulers despite improving the circumstances of the country from foreign aid were remained busy to fill their pockets, he said.

Ansar Majeed Khan said the government was still paying instalments of the foreign debts taken by former corrupt rulers. Sharif brothers promoted civil dictatorship, he said and added, those who made tall claims converting Lahore into Paris had now come to their logical end.

