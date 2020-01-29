UrduPoint.com
Former Rulers Wasted National Exchequer In Security Head: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:57 PM

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in security head: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that former rulers wasted national exchequer worth millions of rupees in the name of security.

He said that approval of setting up of national commission to safe guard the rights of children was an important step.

The Minister said that statement of Indian Defence Minister was highly regrettable. Indian Ministers should think umpteen time before issuing such irresponsible statements, he said and that Pakistan had already rejected the Indian double standard policy.

He said that there was no political chaos in the country, adding the government would complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Relief will be provided to the people with the support of coalition partners, he said.

The progress and prosperity of the people was the main focus of the government, he said and added that taking along with deprived segment of the society was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

