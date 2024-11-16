(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Former president of SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed profound grief and sorrow on the demise of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former senator and former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and a leading industrialist.

In a condolence message, issued on Saturday, the octogenarian trade leader of South Asia lauded Bilour’s invaluable contribution to Pakistan's business community and his tireless efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

He described Bilour as a visionary leader, whose services as a senator and FPCCI president were instrumental in fostering trade and industry.

He said Bilour’s legacy as a dynamic entrepreneur and a steadfast advocate for economic reforms would continue to inspire generations. Extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, Malik prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.