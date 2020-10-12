UrduPoint.com
Former SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza Calls On PM

Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:47 PM

Former SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza calls on PM

Former Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Yousaf Baig Mirza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Yousaf Baig Mirza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The meeting focused on matters of importance.

Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar was also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

