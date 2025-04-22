Former SC Judge Justice Sarmad Jalal Usmani passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice ® Sarmad Jalal Osmany passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness.

He was under treatment at a local hospital, the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry confirmed.

Justice Usmani, who retired from the apex court in 2011, was widely respected for his legal acumen, integrity, and contributions to the judiciary.

The funeral prayer of late Usmani was offered after Asr prayer at Masjid Hamza in Defence Phase 8.

The Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court, the judges of the High Court, senior advocates and others attended the funeral prayer.

Justice Usmani was known for his principled stance on constitutional matters and was regarded as a staunch upholder of judicial independence.