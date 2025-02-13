Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed passed away after being ill for some time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed passed away after being ill for some time.

According to a press release issued by the Lahore High Court on Thursday, his funeral prayers will be offered on Friday at 3 PM in Allahu Akbar Masjid, H-Block, DHA Phase 1, Lahore.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed served as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 2012 to 2019. Prior to his elevation to the apex court, he held the position of LHC chief justice.