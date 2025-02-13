Former SC Judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's Funeral To Be Held On Friday
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed passed away after being ill for some time
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed passed away after being ill for some time.
According to a press release issued by the Lahore High Court on Thursday, his funeral prayers will be offered on Friday at 3 PM in Allahu Akbar Masjid, H-Block, DHA Phase 1, Lahore.
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed served as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 2012 to 2019. Prior to his elevation to the apex court, he held the position of LHC chief justice.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday1 minute ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment1 minute ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique4 minutes ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor18 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib18 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched32 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident32 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families7 minutes ago
-
President for stronger trade, economic, cultural ties with Turkiye7 minutes ago