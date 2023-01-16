Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police who have taken the suspect into custody say that matter seem like a personal enmity.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2923) Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi was shot dead on Peshawar High Court premises on Monday.

Afridi was shot six times after security lapae in the PHC.

The lawyer was immediately taken to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar but the administration said that he was dead on arrival. They sais that Afridi recieved six bullets.

The police took the suspect into custody who was later identified as Adnan Afridi.

According to the police, the incident looked like a personal enmity.

They said that they were also checking the security lapse, questioning that the suspect entered the court premses with weapon.

"We are investigating the matter as how the suspect entered the premises," said SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi, adding that the suspect was arrested.

He stated that further investigations are underway.

Latif Afridi was acquitted in a murder case of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi and his three family members a few weeks ago.

He was booked along with nine others in the case for the judge's assassination.

Aftab Aftab, his wife, a one-and-half-year grandson and daughter-in-law were enroute to Islamabad from Peshawar via Swabi when unknown assailants attacked his car near the Ambar Interchange in April, 2021.

However, Latif, the then-SCBA president, had denied his involvement in the incident, saying that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the case.

The judge's family, later, held a press conference, rejected the verdict and asked the high court for justice.