Former SCCI Presidents Welcome Federal Budget 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 11:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday welcomed Federal budget 2023-24 and declared it as relief oriented and pro poor.

Zahid Shinwari and Hasnain Khurshid, former Presidents SCCI told APP that increase in salaries and pensions of the Government employees was a praised worthy step of the Government.

They also welcomed increase in pension of EOBI and increase in minimum wages of labourers.

They underlined the need for decreasing prices of gas, electricity and banks markups to encourage industries.

Zahid Shinwari welcomed Government incentives packages for agriculture, Information technology, textile and women entrepreneurs in the budget 2023-24.

