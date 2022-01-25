UrduPoint.com

Former SC's Justice Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday Saved In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Former Justice of Supreme Court (SC) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday miraculously got saved after his vehicle overturned in town Sanawan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Justice of Supreme Court (SC) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday miraculously got saved after his vehicle overturned in town Sanawan.

According to police source, the former judge had left to attend funeral prayer of renowned politician, Noor Rabbani Khar offered here.

When he was crossing Sanawan, his car overturned over reasons that yet to have discovered.

Khalil ur Rehman was himself driving the car. However, he got saved miraculously, but sustained minor injury which was treated locally on the spot.

According to police, he went back to the home town, Lahore after attending the funeral prayer of the politician.

More Stories From Pakistan

