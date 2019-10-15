UrduPoint.com
Former SECP Official Turns Approver Against Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday was informed that former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javed Hussain had requested the department to become approver in Park Lane corruption reference against Asif Zardari and others.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that the the request of SECP's ex-ED was pending with department's headquarter.

The accused was produced before the court after ending of his physical remand time wherein he was sent jail on judicial remand.

At outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for more investigation. To a query by the judge, the NAB official said that the NAB had availed a total of 49 days physical remand of Javed Hussain.

At this, the court rejected the NAB request and sent the accused Adiala jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned that along with former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpure and others have been arrested by the anti graft body. Furthermore, four directors of the Park Lane Estate Company, three directors of the Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, bank officers and senior workers of the Omni Group have also been named accused in the same case.

According to the reference, the suspects had taken a loan of Rs1.5 billion from the National Bank of Pakistan. Former ED SECP Javed Hussain was accused of concealing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's ownership of the company while holding the Pakistan president's office at the time.

The NAB maintained that Javed Hussain accepted Asif Ali Zardari'sresignation in previous date.

