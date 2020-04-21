UrduPoint.com
Former Secretary I A Imtiazi Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Former Secretary I A Imtiazi passes away

Former Federal Secretary Food and Agriculture and Chairman Central Board of Revenue (CBR) I. A Imtiazi passed away after protect illness at age of 90 and laid to rest here at H-8 Graveyard on Tuesday

The late I A Imtiazi was one of CSP officer of the 1st batch 1949 of Central Superior Services of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

The late I A Imtiazi was one of CSP officer of the 1st batch 1949 of Central Superior Services of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

