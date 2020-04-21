Former Secretary I A Imtiazi passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Former Federal Secretary food and Agriculture and Chairman Central board of Revenue (CBR) I. A Imtiazi passed away after protect illness at age of 90 and laid to rest here at H-8 Graveyard on Tuesday.

The late I A Imtiazi was one of CSP officer of the 1st batch 1949 of Central Superior Services of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.