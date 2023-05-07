UrduPoint.com

Former Senator Calls On Federal Minister Housing & Works

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Former senator calls on Federal Minister Housing & Works

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Former Senator and National Party's Central Senior Vice President Mir Kabir Ahmad Mohammad Shahi on Sunday called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey.

The two leaders discussed various issues including the country's political situation, general elections and matters of mutual interest.

The JUI leaders and former provincial ministers Maulana Sarwar Nadeem Musa Khel and Haji Ainullah Shams were also present on the occasion.

