Former Senator, Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro offers condolence on Mufti Abdul Shakoor demise

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Senator, Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Monday offered condolence on the death of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

In his statement issued here, Dr Soomro expressed his deep grief, and lauded the political and religious services besides for merged areas of the Religious Affairs Minister Shaheed Abdul Shakoor which would always be remembered.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.