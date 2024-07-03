Open Menu

Former Senator Hidayat Ullah Among 3 Die In Bajaur Remote-controlled Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 09:29 PM

At least three people including the former Senator were killed when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dama Dola area of Bajaur district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least three people including the former Senator were killed when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dama Dola area of Bajaur district on Wednesday.

According to police, the vehicle of former Senator Hidayat Ullah was targeted with a remote-controlled device which resulted in deaths of three people including the former Senator.

Police said that three people including former Senator Hidayat Ullah, Malik Irfan of Niyag Banda and Nazar Din of Nawagai were killed in the blast.

Former Senator, Hidayat Ullah was on way back home from Dama Dola after attending the electioneering campaign of his nephew, Najib Ullah who is contesting from the constituency PK-22 in upcoming by-election.

Following the blast, heavy police force reached the site and collected evidence for investigation.

