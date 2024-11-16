Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has passed away in Peshawar on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour posted the news of his death on social media site X.

The former lawmaker was suffering from a kidney disease and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Peshawar for several months.

He died at the age of 84.