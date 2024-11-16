Open Menu

Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has passed away in Peshawar on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour posted the news of his death on social media site X.

The former lawmaker was suffering from a kidney disease and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Peshawar for several months.

He died at the age of 84.

Related Topics

Peshawar Awami National Party Social Media Died SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

12 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

12 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

12 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

13 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

13 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

13 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

13 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan