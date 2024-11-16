Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has passed away in Peshawar on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour posted the news of his death on social media site X.
The former lawmaker was suffering from a kidney disease and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Peshawar for several months.
He died at the age of 84.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash2 minutes ago
-
4-year-old child killed in metro bus accident in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations34 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr being observed52 minutes ago
-
President grieved over demise of former Senator Ilyas Bilour1 hour ago
-
Mukesh Kumar Chawla becomes Minister, change of portfolios notified11 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK)11 hours ago
-
Gems, Minerals Exhibition kicks off in capital on Friday12 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor attends UK king's birthday event at Deputy High Commission12 hours ago
-
MoST, PepsiCo collaborate for strengthening food quality standards12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi arrives DI Khan, meets with local dignitaries12 hours ago
-
Fake fertilizer recovered13 hours ago