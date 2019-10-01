UrduPoint.com
Former Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi Calls On Governor Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance for resolution of Kashmir issue was being endorsed by the people across the globe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance for resolution of Kashmir issue was being endorsed by the people across the globe.

Talking to former Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi who called on him here at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that tension in the entire region would be increased if India did not hold the talks to resolve Kashmir issue, according to a statement.

He said that political and religious parties of the country should also second the premier's efforts for the resolution of the issue of occupied valley.

During the meeting, former Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanhvi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan interpreted islam in the UN General Assembly.

He added that the Prime Minister's address in the United Nations won the hearts of Muslims, especially the scholars. The whole nation was standing by the Prime Minister on the issue of Kashmir.

