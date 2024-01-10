Open Menu

Former Senator Mir Aslam Buledi Injured In Turbat Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Former senator Mir Aslam Buledi injured in Turbat firing

Former senator Mir Aslam Buledi on Wednesday sustained injuries in a firing incident in Turbat city, Rescue officials said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Former senator Mir Aslam Buledi on Wednesday sustained injuries in a firing incident in Turbat city, Rescue officials said.

Buledi, who is also a former member of Balochistan Assembly, came under a gun attack near Issa Komi Park in the city and was moved to the hospital, the official added.

