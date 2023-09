Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi call on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday.

Provincial Adviser Irrigation Mir Danish Longov, Syed Asad Shah, Director General of Agriculture Research Development Nadeem Sadiq, retired police officer Sardarzada Mir Gul Khan Sasoli, Mir Saifullah Sasoli, secretaries of various departments and trade union officials were also present on the occasion.

Different issues came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.