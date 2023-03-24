Former Senator Sitara Ayaz's mother passed away at Jhanda, Swabi, on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Senator Sitara Ayaz's mother passed away at Jhanda, Swabi, on Friday.

According to Senate media, the Namaz-e-Janazah of the departed soul will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 am.

The family has requested that all well-wishers and friends join them in prayers for the departed soul and for the family to find the strength to bear this loss.

The news of the demise has been met with deep sadness and grief, and condolences have been pouring in from all quarters.

In particular, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi have expressed their sorrow and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In their separate messages, both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for Allah Almighty to grant courage and strength to the family in this difficult time.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and pray that Allah Almighty grants them the strength to bear this immense loss."