Former Senator Swati Remanded To Judicial Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, remanded former senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Azam Swati to judicial custody in connection with a series of protest-related charges.
The court hearing was presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, and other judicial forums heard multiple cases against the former Senator.
Swati was presented before the ATC, with his legal counsel, Advocate Ali Bukhari, representing him in the court. The prosecution brought Swati from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the ATC after the IHC annulled his previous physical remand.
The IHC directed the authorities to place Swati on judicial remand, citing legal requirements.
The ATC then ordered his transfer to jail under judicial custody.
Subsequently, Swati was presented before Judicial Magistrate Humaira Afzal, who, following IHC's instructions, remanded him to judicial custody.
Advocates for the defence contended that since October 5, Swati has been detained, facing approximately twelve FIRs.The defence further noted that these FIRs had not been disclosed in prior submissions to the IHC.
In addition, the ATC has issued notices and summoned arguments from the prosecution on Swati's post-arrest bail applications in seven of the pending cases.
