Open Menu

Former Senator Swati Remanded To Judicial Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, remanded former senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Azam Swati to judicial custody in connection with a series of protest-related charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, remanded former senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Azam Swati to judicial custody in connection with a series of protest-related charges.

The court hearing was presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, and other judicial forums heard multiple cases against the former Senator.

Swati was presented before the ATC, with his legal counsel, Advocate Ali Bukhari, representing him in the court. The prosecution brought Swati from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the ATC after the IHC annulled his previous physical remand.

The IHC directed the authorities to place Swati on judicial remand, citing legal requirements.

The ATC then ordered his transfer to jail under judicial custody.

Subsequently, Swati was presented before Judicial Magistrate Humaira Afzal, who, following IHC's instructions, remanded him to judicial custody.

Advocates for the defence contended that since October 5, Swati has been detained, facing approximately twelve FIRs.The defence further noted that these FIRs had not been disclosed in prior submissions to the IHC.

In addition, the ATC has issued notices and summoned arguments from the prosecution on Swati's post-arrest bail applications in seven of the pending cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail October Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Killing of innocent school going children unaccept ..

Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..

1 minute ago
 RPO assures police cooperation with business commu ..

RPO assures police cooperation with business community

1 minute ago
 KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmi ..

KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line

1 minute ago
 China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its ec ..

China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy

1 minute ago
 Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar camp ..

Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized

51 seconds ago
 Botswana opposition wins election in historic turn ..

Botswana opposition wins election in historic turnaround

53 seconds ago
Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep wa ..

Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG

54 seconds ago
 Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impac ..

Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Ministe ..

55 seconds ago
 Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium

Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium

9 minutes ago
 ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violator ..

ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators

9 minutes ago
 Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wis ..

Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery

9 minutes ago
 2 killed in roof collapse incident

2 killed in roof collapse incident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan