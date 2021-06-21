UrduPoint.com
Former Senator Usman Kakar Passes Away In Karachi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:13 PM

Former Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

Condolences messages are pouring in on social media as confirmation of his demise came from Kakar’s family.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Balochistan President and former Senator Usman Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday (today).

He was 60.

The family also confirmed the sad news of his demise in Karachi.

Former Senator Kakar was ill for last couple of days and was shifted from Quetta to Karachi for treatment. But he could not survive.

“Mr. Kakar was shifted from a Combined Military Hospital, Quetta to Agha Khan Hospital, in Karachi last night,” the hospital sources said.

He got injured by falling down.

Political leaders expressed sorrow over his death and prayed for the departed soul.

“Senator Usman Kakar was a brave, truthful person and democratic,” said Shehbaz Sharif while expressing sorrow over demise of the leader.

Mohsin Dawar said: “It is a devastating realization that our beloved Usman Kakar is no more.

In his death, He has left a vacuum that will be very difficult to fill. This is a huge loss for lar aw bar Afghans. May Pashtun watan find that peace that Usman lala spent his life striving for,”.

Kakar was born on 21 July 1961 in district Qila Saif Ullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh. He had done his Masters in Economics and had got degree in LLB. He started his political career during his student life. He joined Pakhtunkhwa Student Organization in 1977 and became central leader of the organization.

After completing his education, he took part in practical politics from PkMAP platform. He contested the election for the seat of the Balochistan Assembly in 2002 but he lost it.

In 2015, he was elected as senator and after remaining as senator for six years, he got retired from the Senate this year.

