Former Senator Waqar Ahmad Khan Remanded To NAB In Pak-Arab Housing Scam
December 12, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday remanded former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan into the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for one day in connection with a multi-billion-rupee scam of the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme.
Earlier, NAB officials produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar, requesting his physical remand for further investigation.
At this stage, the accused sought time to hand over his properties to NAB, stating, "I am willing to transfer my assets to NAB."
Subsequently, the court granted NAB a one-day physical remand of the accused and ordered his production upon the completion of the remand term.
It is pertinent to mention that NAB arrested the accused on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a division bench denied him protective bail the previous day.
NAB is investigating the scam related to the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme, alleging that the accused denied plots to individuals despite receiving payments from them. The bureau claims that the housing society defrauded the public by selling more files than the number of available plots.
Furthermore, NAB alleged that the former senator collected Rs10 billion from individuals who purchased files for Pak-Arab Society Phase-II, a project that was not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.
