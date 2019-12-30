UrduPoint.com
Former Senior Diplomat Calls For Banning Use Of Liquor By Pakistani Diplomats In Other Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:19 PM

Former senior diplomat calls for banning use of liquor by Pakistani diplomats in other countries

Use of liquor in official/private parties by Pakistani diplomats deployed in foreign countries be banned: former senior diplomats Abdul Basit Former senior diplomat Abdul Basit has proposed that use of liquor in private parties by Pakistani diplomats appointed in foreign countries be banned

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Use of liquor in official/private parties by Pakistani diplomats deployed in foreign countries be banned: former senior diplomats Abdul Basit Former senior diplomat Abdul Basit has proposed that use of liquor in private parties by Pakistani diplomats appointed in foreign countries be banned.He has said in a message addressed to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on social media.

He suggested that state of Medina be based on prohibition of use of liquor by Pakistani diplomats in other countries in important gatherings and ceremonies.He remarked Pakistan has come into being in the name of islam.

Under constitution of country liquor has been declared unlawful.

However Pakistani diplomats working in other countries use liquor in official parties openly.Abdul Basit said 2020 should be started that State of Medina is set up in letter and spirit with issuing directives at government level to Pakistani diplomats to abide by country's constitution.He stated Pakistani diplomats deployed in other countries use liquor at government expenses in parties.Citing to his diplomatic tenure in India and other counties he said he did not present liquor to guests in parties as ambassador.It may be mentioned Abdul Basit has performed his duties as ambassador in India and Germany.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

