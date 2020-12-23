Former SHO among three booked

City Jaranwala police have registered a case against three police cops including a former SHO on charge of detaining and torturing two brothers illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police have registered a case against three police cops including a former SHO on charge of detaining and torturing two brothers illegally.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Nasir Bajwa received complaint that former SHO City Jaranwala police station Shahid Pannu had detained two real brothers Khizar Hayat and Amjad Ali residents of Chak 632/G-B illegally in police custody on December 09 and subjected them to torture. Later, former SHO sent them to Sadar police station through Muharrar Nadeem and Sub Inspector of Sadar police station Muhammad Ali.

During record checking and initial investigation, the allegations were proved true. Therefore, SP Jaranwala Town issued orders for registration of a case.

On SP orders, the police have registered a case on complaint of present SHO City Jarranwala police station SI Shoaib against three police officials including former SHO Shahid Pannu, Muharrar Nadeem and SI of Sadar police station Muhammad Ali while further investigation is under progress.