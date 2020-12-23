UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former SHO Among Three Booked

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Former SHO among three booked

City Jaranwala police have registered a case against three police cops including a former SHO on charge of detaining and torturing two brothers illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police have registered a case against three police cops including a former SHO on charge of detaining and torturing two brothers illegally.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Nasir Bajwa received complaint that former SHO City Jaranwala police station Shahid Pannu had detained two real brothers Khizar Hayat and Amjad Ali residents of Chak 632/G-B illegally in police custody on December 09 and subjected them to torture. Later, former SHO sent them to Sadar police station through Muharrar Nadeem and Sub Inspector of Sadar police station Muhammad Ali.

During record checking and initial investigation, the allegations were proved true. Therefore, SP Jaranwala Town issued orders for registration of a case.

On SP orders, the police have registered a case on complaint of present SHO City Jarranwala police station SI Shoaib against three police officials including former SHO Shahid Pannu, Muharrar Nadeem and SI of Sadar police station Muhammad Ali while further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress Nasir Jaranwala Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali December

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

31 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

31 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 39 People for 'Und ..

2 minutes ago

New Ivan Gren-Class Landing Ship Petr Morgunov to ..

2 minutes ago

Incentive package for small industrialists approve ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.