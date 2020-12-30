Former SHO shot injured in armed attack

A former Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhitai Nagar Police Station sustained a critical gunshot injury to his neck in an armed assault by unknown assailants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A former Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhitai Nagar Police Station sustained a critical gunshot injury to his neck in an armed assault by unknown assailants.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Citizen Colony area here Wednesday in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police Station.

The police said that unknown attackers fired at Saifur Rehman Sehto, who was in the civil dress at that moment and escaped.

The local people shifted Sehto to the Liaquat University Hospital where he was later identified as the former SHO Bhitai Nagar. The police said the cause of the attack was not known but they had started the investigation. The incident's FIR was not lodged till the filing of this report.