Former Sindh CM and Governor Mumtaz Ali Bhutto buried in his native village

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Veteran politician, Central Leader of PTI, Former Sindh Chief Minister and Chief of Bhutto Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto, passed away in a private Hospital Karachi on Sunday, following a protracted illness.

He was 88. He left behind two sons Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto and Ali Haidar and as many daughters and a widow to mourn.He was buried in the ancestral graveyard in Mirpur Bhutto of Larkana district, on Monday.

His funeral prayers were attended by the Aamir Bakhsh Khan Bhutto, Ali Haider Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, Muhammad Aslam Bhutto, Asif Baig Muhammad, Ghulam Qadir Shah Jamote, Mujeeb, MPA Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, MPA Muhammad Asalam Abro, Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Former Federal Minister Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Asif Ali Soomro, Moulan Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Fomer Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, AllahWarayo Khan Soomro, Ali Nawaz Ghangro, Sardar Azhar Khan Kamario, Dr. Roshan Ali Pechuho, Irshad Junejo, Sikandar Ali Kalhoro, Ibrahim Abro, Safdar Korai, Aamir Ali Bhutto, Shahid Hussain Bhutto and others. People from various walks of life including notables, politicians, journalists, relatives, party workers and villagers.

The participants of the funeral prayed to Almighty Allah for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and tranquility and to enable the heirs to bear the loss of death with patience.

He alongwith Zulfikar Bhutto contested the 1970 general election and emerged victorious.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the first democratically elected prime minister of Pakistan and he made Mumtaz Bhutto as the governor of Sindh on Dec 24, 1971 and then chief minister of Sindh on May 1, 1972. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto used to call him his `talented cousin`.

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto as the chief minister had made the Sindhi language as the official language of the province by introducing the Sindhi Language Bill, 1972 in the Sindh Assembly. The passage of the Sind Teaching, Promotion and Use of Sindhi Language Bill, 1972 by the provincial assembly that established Sindhi language as the sole official language of the province resulting in language violence in Sindh. Due to the strong protests, Prime MinisterZulfikar Ali Bhutto made urdu and Sindhi as official languages of Sindh.

He was arrested during the struggle against the arrest of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and then exiled by Gen Zia`s government.

He founded the Sindhi Balouch Pashtoon Front while living in exile in the United Kingdom in March 1985 with Attaullah Mengal, Abdul Hafeez Pirzado and others.

He also announced support for a new constitutional framework for Pakistan as a weak federation that was commonly known and discussed in political circles as the concept of confederation. He returned to Pakistan and was arrested by the military government. On March 31, 1989, he called a workers` convention at Hyderabad and announced his political party and named it as the Sindh National Front (SNF).

In the 1993 general election, he was elected on a provincial assembly seat from Larkana and on Nov 6, 1996 became the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

In 2013, he merged the SNF into Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but quit the party in 2017 after developing differences with the leadership.

He later joined the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreele i-Insaf.