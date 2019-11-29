Former Sindh CM approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail in fake accounts case

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, NAB had summoned the former Sindh CM to appear before investigative team on Dec 4 but he apprehended that he might be arrested in fake accounts case and sought pre-arrest bail.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29, 2019) Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah on Friday moved a petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in corruption case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qaim Ali Shah filed petition through his counsel and requested the court to bar National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him on Dec 4—the day when CM Shah was due to appear before the NAB officials.

A few days ago NAB summoned former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah for interrogation into ongoing fake bank accounts case. The NAB, the sources said, directed Shah to appear before its officials at its Rawalpindi headquarters.

On 21, NAB arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon from Karachi. Ijaz Haroon was arrested for his alleged role in corruption with Omni group. According to the sources, Ijaz Haroon had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs 144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

It may also be mentioned here that PPP Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and former leader Khursheed Shah are already under arrest for their alleged role in fake accounts case.