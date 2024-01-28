Former Sindh CM Says PPP To Hold Historic Public Meeting In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has said the PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a historic public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4.
Talking to the media at the residence of PPP's Hyderabad Division President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi here on Sunday Shah said Bilawal was the only national leader who was visiting all 4 provinces to lead the election campaign.
He added that the chairman was informing the people about the 10-point charter of economy whose implementation would revive the country's economic growth if the PPP formed the government.
The ex-CM said the public-private partnership model would be implemented in all parts of the country if the PPP formed the government to boost the development and economic activity to create employment opportunities.
He assured that the PPP's government would withdraw subsidies from the elite class and the same funds would be directly spent on the welfare of the youth, peasants, farmers, labours and women.
"We face no competition in Sindh from any political entity but still the PPP's candidates have been daily visiting their Constituencies to learn about their mistakes from the people so that the same aren't repeated again," he said.
Commenting on the party's public meetings in Punjab, he said the people who used to say the PPP was no longer popular in that province had been surprised by the party's rallies in Punjab."
God willing the PPP will emerge as the largest party from Punjab, KPK and Balochistan as well besides Sindh," he added.
Shah underlined that at present a one-on-one electoral contest was underway between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the country.
He expressed hope that the PPP would secure 37 seats in the National Assembly from Sindh.
Responding to a question about the accusations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shah said the party had also levelled similar allegations against the ECP's officials in the previous elections.
"The parties which fear their defeat often find an escape through such allegations," he commented.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan was himself responsible for the state of affairs of his party.
The local leaders of the PPP including Waqar Mehdi, Sagheer Quershi, Aftab Khanzada and others were present on the occasion.
APP/zmb/
