Former Sindh Governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:01 PM

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Ibrahim Abro said that Mumtaz Bhutto was suffering from ailment for a while and passed away at his residence in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2021) Former Sindh governor and chief minister Mumtaz Bhutto passed away Sunday.

He was 94.

Mumtaz Bhutto, a cousin and close aide of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, passed away at his residence in Karachi.

“Mumtaz Bhutto was suffering from ailment for a while,” said Ibrahim Abro, his spokesperson.

He said that he had served as the governor of Sindh prior to becoming its chief minister.

His body will be sent to Larkana at 6pm for funeral prayers, revealed his spokesperson.

Bhutto, after developing differences with the PPP, had formed his own party, the Sindh National Front (SNF). In 2017, he announced that the SNF had merged with the PTI.

Earlier, Bhutto had merged the SNF with the PML-N before the 2013 elections. However, both parties parted ways after Bhutto developed differences with the PML-N.

