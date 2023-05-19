Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested  

,

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) Former Governor of Sindh and prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Imran Ismail, was taken into custody, adding to the list of arrests.

According to reliable sources, Imran Ismail was apprehended near Defense Phase 8, where he was located at the time of his arrest.

Insiders have revealed that Imran Ismail, who previously held the position of governor, was arrested by a joint operation conducted by the police and other law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, he was swiftly transferred to the Darakhshan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The arrest of Imran Ismail in Karachi stems from his alleged involvement in anti-terrorism cases, which have prompted the registration of corresponding charges against the former governor at both Tipu Sultan and Ferozabad police stations.

Furthermore, it has come to light that additional cases, related to incidents involving the Rangers, police checkpoints, prison vehicles, buses, and similar episodes of security measures, have already been filed. Notably, these cases implicate a total of 20 PTI leaders.

Following his apprehension in the Defense area, the authorities promptly handed over Imran Ismail to the East Police, who will continue to handle his case.

It is worth noting that a number of PTI leaders have previously faced arrests, among them Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shirin Mazari, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and Ali Zaidi.

Ali Zaidi, a prominent PTI figure, has been relocated to Jacobabad Jail, while Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been transferred to Sukkur Jail as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.