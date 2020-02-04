UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former SJ Raja Khurram Files Review Petition In Tayyaba Torture Case In Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

Former SJ Raja Khurram files review petition in Tayyaba torture case in Supreme Court

Former Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision in minor maid girl Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision in minor maid girl Tayyaba torture case.

The petition pleaded the apex court to review its decision, given on January 10.

It stated that some facts were missing in the court decision. The judicial decision was apparently against the requirements of justice, it added.

The petitioner stated that the court did not properly review the evidence before taking a decision. The decision ignored important legal questions and the decision did not meet the requirements of the law, he added.

It was pointed out in the petition that the court did not consider legal merits in the decision.

The decision to increase the punishment was not in accordance with the law, it added.

The petition stated that the victim girl had recorded her statement and stated that she was not tortured.

The petition stated that the court only rely on the testimony of private witnesses and announced the verdict without reviewing the record.

The Supreme Court had suspended the high court's decision to extend sentence to three years while it had upheld the one-year sentence awarded by the high court, it added.

The state's appeal for an increase in punishment of Raja Khurram Ali Khanwas pending.

Related Topics

Supreme Court January Court

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

24 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

24 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

31 minutes ago

Morocco seizes 343 kg of cannabis

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.