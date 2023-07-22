Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on PM

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and different issues related to the Punjab province.

