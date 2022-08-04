Former Speaker visits PIC

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Thursday visited Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and visited its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Thursday visited Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and visited its various sections.

He also met with patients and inquired about the services being provided to them in the institute.

He said "PIC is among the best institute of the country and providing best available treatment to cardiology patients."He said that provincial government was endeavoring to further improve medical healthcare delivery system and added steps would be taken to make the institute a model healthcare facility of the country.