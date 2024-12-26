Former student leaders seek major role in PPP affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Former activists of the People’s Students Federation (PSF), PPP students’ wing have asked the party leadership to take steps for the activation of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a function held here in connections with the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Thursday, they said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has potential to organize and strengthen the party.

For this purpose the former student activists demanded of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardardi and co-chairman President Asif Ali Zardari to handover the party affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to organize the party.

"All party wings will extend full support to her to achieve this goal," they said.

The death anniversary function was held at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) with former president PPP district Peshawar Israr Khan Nehqi in the chair. Former PSF leaders from across the province attended the event.

Addressing the participants of the function, Engineer Ghani Gul Mehsud, Biland Khan Tarakai, Fazale Rabi, Akhtar Zaman, Bacha Hussain and Haq Nawaz paid glowing tributes to the struggle of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto against the military dictatorships.

They said that whenever PPP come to power, it had worked for the welfare of the poor, workers and downtrodden classes of the society. They said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto turned the country into a nuclear power while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave missile programme to make defence of the country impregnable.

The speakers said that the former students’ activists have spent their lives for the strengthening of the party and urged the party leadership to utilize their experience for the revival of the lost glory of the party in the province.

They also called for the formation of a high power committee to investigate decline in the popularity of the party in the province and recommend proposals for its revival.

APP/aqk