Former SU Vice Chancellor Dr Nazir Mughal passes away in USA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Dr. Nazir A. Mughal passed away in the United States yesterday due to respiratory problems.

According to sources, Dr. Mughal was admitted in a hospital in the US city of Houston for the past several days due to respiratory problems.

Dr. Nazir A. Mughal had remained the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh for consecutive two terms.