UrduPoint.com

Former Supreme Court Judge Sarmad Usmani Named As Member JCP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:03 PM

Former Supreme Court judge Sarmad Usmani named as member JCP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had named former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani as the new member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had named former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani as the new member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The JCP is a constitutional forum for appointment of judges to the superior courts and it consists of nine members including Chief Justice of Pakistan, four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for a term of two years.

Earlier, Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan was a member of the Judicial Commission. The name of Justice (Retd) Faisal Arab was first suggested after Dost Muhammad Khan.

However, a majority of members of the Judicial Commission rejected the nomination of Faisal Arab as a member.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Superior Arab

Recent Stories

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 5th ed ..

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 5th edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Justice

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Justice

4 minutes ago
 EDB, ADFD sign MoU to support companies by way of ..

EDB, ADFD sign MoU to support companies by way of lending programmes, guarantees ..

19 minutes ago
 US Military Actions Toward China, Russia Aggressiv ..

US Military Actions Toward China, Russia Aggressive - Chinese Defense Minister

39 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy for Libya Resigns Ahead of Decemb ..

UN Special Envoy for Libya Resigns Ahead of December 24 Elections - Source in UN ..

41 seconds ago
 Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First ..

Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004 - Reports

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.