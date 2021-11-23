Former Supreme Court judge Sarmad Usmani named as member JCP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had named former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani as the new member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The JCP is a constitutional forum for appointment of judges to the superior courts and it consists of nine members including Chief Justice of Pakistan, four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for a term of two years.

Earlier, Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan was a member of the Judicial Commission. The name of Justice (Retd) Faisal Arab was first suggested after Dost Muhammad Khan.

However, a majority of members of the Judicial Commission rejected the nomination of Faisal Arab as a member.