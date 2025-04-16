Open Menu

Former Tehsil Nazim Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayers for former Tehsil Nazim Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Bharath was offered in his native village Bharath Sharqi here on Wednesday.

The deceased was the uncle of Minister of State for Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath.

The funeral prayers were led by his nephew, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bharath, and attended by a large number of people from various walks of life. Notable attendees included Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Sargodha Malik Jahanzaib Awan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Zahid Channar, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, parliamentarians Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Mansoor Azam Sindhu, Ghulam Raza, and Additional Secretary Law Usman Jabba.

Quran Khwani for Malik Imtiaz Bharath would be held on Friday, April 18 at 10am, in Bharath Sharqi for the departed soul.

