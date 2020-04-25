Former Test Cricketer tests negative for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Test Cricketer Sadiq Muhammed and her wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Sindh Health Department here on Friday.

The former test cricketer had also been informed about the development.

The healh department said that their samples for the coronavirus testswere taken yesterday which had finally emerged as negative.