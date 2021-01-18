Former Town Member dies of coronavirus infection

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Town Member, Jamshed Khan Mullazai lost his battle for life against coronavirus here the other day and was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard on Warsak Road.

According to his family sources, Jamshed Khan Mullazai was infected with coronavirus, three months ago and under treatment at a local hospital but could not recover and left this mortal world.

The funeral of the deceased was offered in Mathra area on Warsak Road.

He was also an active worker of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf.