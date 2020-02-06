 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirms escapes from Pakistani jail

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Spokesperson and member of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Ehsanullah Ehsan has released his video, claiming that he has escaped a Pakistani jail.

In the video, he confirmed his escape from a jail along with his family but there is not any official confirmation yet about his escape.

Ehsanullah Ehsan said: “My name is Ehsan and I am former member of Tehreek-i-Taliban Paksitan and Jamat ul Ahrar. On Feb 5, 2017, I handed myself into the hands of Pakistan’s security officials under an agreement and I kept that agreement on my part but I along with my family was detained by the security officials. We faced jail at least three years with patience but we made a plan to escape and finally we successfully escaped on Jan 11, 2020,”

Threatening Pakistani Army and security officials concerned, Ehsan Ullah Ehsan said that he would expose why he entered into an agreement, who was behind it and what he experienced during the jail.

He threatened through his Twitter account that he would expose all plans of the security officials and many other things he experienced during his detention.

Senior Journalist Hamid Mir made a comment on his video, asking him to explain as to why he accepted the responsibility of attacking Malala Yousafzai—the Noble Laureate—and why did he accept the responsibility of planting bomb under his car.

On April 17, 2017, Former member of Jamat ul Ahrara and Spokesperson of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Ehsanullah Ehsan handed himself into the hands of Pakistan’s security agencies which was confirmed by the then DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

