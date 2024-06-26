Former UC chairman killed in Bhalwal

Bhalwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Former Union Council (UC) Chairman Sarfaraz was shot dead by firing on his vehicle while three others were injured in the Salem area of Bhalwal, a private news channel and police reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the incident site and started the investigations.

The police lodged the first information report.