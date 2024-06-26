Former UC Chairman Killed In Bhalwal
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Bhalwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Former Union Council (UC) Chairman Sarfaraz was shot dead by firing on his vehicle while three others were injured in the Salem area of Bhalwal, a private news channel and police reported on Wednesday.
According to the details, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the incident site and started the investigations.
The police lodged the first information report.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine injured in rickshaw-motorbike collision29 seconds ago
-
Dera police burn over 3607 kg of drugs on Int’l anti-drug day37 seconds ago
-
Education Ministry introduces 'Cleaner Future for ICT Schools' initiative10 minutes ago
-
Concerns expressed at diseases' spread at chicken farms10 minutes ago
-
NSU joins global initiative to enhance skills education11 minutes ago
-
Dysfunctional hostel of H-8 college to be transformed into sub-campus of PFID21 minutes ago
-
124 Heatwave prevention centers established in Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on cutting "Phalai" & "Kaho" trees in Khushab30 minutes ago
-
Rising temperatures increase health risks: Health Specialist31 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police arrests wanted accused in alleged encounter40 minutes ago
-
Fazl for reconciliation process for political stability, economic prosperity41 minutes ago
-
AC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre41 minutes ago