Former UC chairman shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A former Union Council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity in Phularwan police limits.

Police said on Monday that Hanif Padyar s/o Latif Padyar,resident of Ratu Kala,had an old enmity with former UC Chairman Aslam Tarrar over the murder of his father.

To take avenge of murder,accused Hanif along with his accomplices--Hammad,Bilal,Bashir,Ameer and two others barged into Aslam's house and allegedly shot him dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased's body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police said Hasnaat Aslam s/o Aslam Tarrar had killed sub-inspector Latif Padyar ten years ago.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest them.