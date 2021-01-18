UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UC Chairman Shot Dead Over Enmity

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Former UC chairman shot dead over enmity

A former Union Council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity in Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A former Union Council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity in Phularwan police limits.

Police said on Monday that Hanif Padyar s/o Latif Padyar,resident of Ratu Kala,had an old enmity with former UC Chairman Aslam Tarrar over the murder of his father.

To take avenge of murder,accused Hanif along with his accomplices--Hammad,Bilal,Bashir,Ameer and two others barged into Aslam's house and allegedly shot him dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased's body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police said Hasnaat Aslam s/o Aslam Tarrar had killed sub-inspector Latif Padyar ten years ago.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police From

Recent Stories

S.Korea's ICT export grows 3.8 pct in 2020

57 seconds ago

Philippines logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, highest ..

58 seconds ago

PDM revolves around disagreements based on self-in ..

1 minute ago

China says economy grew by 2.3% despite pandemic

1 minute ago

Western Reaction to Navalny Detention Is Aimed at ..

1 minute ago

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.