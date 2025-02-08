Former UC Nazim Aurangzeb rejoins PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Former Nazim Union Council, Pat Baba Road Takhtbai, district Mardan ended his difference with PPP and rejoined the Party, in a function held at his residence in the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday.

Besides, the provincial president, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Senior Vice president, Syed Ayub Shah, Incharge Study Circle Comrade Anwar Zeb, Syed Tahir Abbas, Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Malik Tehmash Khan, Shoaib Alam Khattak, president District Mardan Asadullah Khan, Divisional President Nawabzada Omar Farooq Hoti, district general secretary Namdar Shagai and tehsil president and general secretary a large number of other party workers also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the Governor, PPP's provincial president Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and other Party leaders congratulated him on rejoining PPP and commended his decision.

Aurangzeb Khan has also served the Party in the capacity as the General Secretary PPP district Mardan.

APP/aqk