UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former University Of Punjab Addl Controller Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:45 PM

Former University of Punjab addl controller shot dead

Former additional controller of the University of Punjab, Ahmed Ali Chatta, was shot dead when he was travelling from his house to farm on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Former additional controller of the University of Punjab, Ahmed Ali Chatta, was shot dead when he was travelling from his house to farm on Friday.

Unidentified men on motorcycles opened firing on his vehicle in Mustafa Town police limits, one bullet hit him and he died on the spot, the police said.

The police registered a case against unidentified killers and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident. He sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and ordered to arrest the killers at the earliest. He also shared his sympathies with the bereaved family.

However, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed also formed an inquiry committee to probe the murder. The inquiry committee included SP Saddar Investigation, DSP CIA Saddar and SDPO Saddar Circle.

The CCPO directed the committee to submit an inquiry report about the incident as soon as possible and said the accused should be arrested with the help of CCTV footage of Safe Cities cameras.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Ahmad Ali Chatha was held here. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers.

Later, talking to the media, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the murder of Ahmad Ali Chathaand said that the accused involved in the incident should be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Firing Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab CIA Vehicle Died Circle Saddar Family Media From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

30 seconds ago

Kashmir belongs to people of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal ..

32 seconds ago

2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

33 seconds ago

US Awards Medical Supplier $51Mln Contract for COV ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.