Former University of Punjab addl controller shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Former additional controller of the University of Punjab, Ahmed Ali Chatta, was shot dead when he was travelling from his house to farm on Friday.

Unidentified men on motorcycles opened firing on his vehicle in Mustafa Town police limits, one bullet hit him and he died on the spot, the police said.

The police registered a case against unidentified killers and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident. He sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and ordered to arrest the killers at the earliest. He also shared his sympathies with the bereaved family.

However, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed also formed an inquiry committee to probe the murder. The inquiry committee included SP Saddar Investigation, DSP CIA Saddar and SDPO Saddar Circle.

The CCPO directed the committee to submit an inquiry report about the incident as soon as possible and said the accused should be arrested with the help of CCTV footage of Safe Cities cameras.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Ahmad Ali Chatha was held here. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers.

Later, talking to the media, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the murder of Ahmad Ali Chathaand said that the accused involved in the incident should be arrested soon.