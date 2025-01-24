Open Menu

Former US President Biden Rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s Clemency Appeal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:58 PM

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq remarks that the US is showing us our worth. Former US president pardoned his own son but did not release our prisoner

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) Former US President Joe Biden on Friday rejected the clemency appeal of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in an American jail.

The IHC has now been officially informed of this development.

Islamabad High Court’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release from the U.S. prison and her repatriation. During the proceedings, Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui and her U.S. attorney, Clive Smith, appeared via video link, while petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafique and Additional Attorney General were present in court.

During the hearing, the court was informed that former US President Joe Biden had rejected Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal, and the U.S. had refused to sign a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq remarked, “The US is showing us our worth. The former US president pardoned his own son but did not release our prisoner.”

A report detailing the foreign visits of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was submitted to the court. Additionally, a response was filed regarding the absence of Pakistan’s ambassador in meetings concerning Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also submitted a report addressing the court’s queries.

The IHC adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

In the final days of his presidency, former US President Joe Biden signed clemency orders for several prisoners including his son. However, despite a clemency appeal, he did not sign an order for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

More Stories From Pakistan